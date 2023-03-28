Cowboys' Jerry Jones Facing Defamation Lawsuit From Alexandra Davis

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alexandra Davis, a 26-year-old woman who alleged Jerry Jones is her biological father, filed a federal defamation suit against the Dallas Cowboys owner, his lawyer and friend, Donald T. Jack Jr., and his communications consultant, Jim Wilkinson, per Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.

She said in the lawsuit the trio "initiated a deliberate plan" to portray her as an "extortionist" and a "shakedown artist" after she filed a lawsuit in 2022 seeking formal recognition that Jones is her father.

The previous lawsuit alleged that Jones paid Davis' mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis, $375,000 as part of a confidentiality agreement to keep it a secret that he was her father. Jones was issued to submit a paternity test, but that has been delayed until May at the earliest.

"Not once did Defendant Jones or any of his agents ever deny that Plaintiff was Defendant Jones' daughter," Davis' lawyers, Jay K. Gray and Andrew A. Bergman, wrote in the latest complaint.

"Instead, Defendant Jones chose the avenue of calling his own daughter an 'extortionist' merely to make his own public image less despicable by attempting to discredit Plaintiff's reputation and character in the public eye."

Davis is looking for unspecified actual and punitive damages in the latest filing.

She said in the lawsuit filed Monday that Wilkinson and Jack portrayed her as "an extortionist" in a 2022 report from Van Natta in which Jack said Davis gave him a letter to Jones looking for $20 million.

Yet Davis said the letter was written as an exercise on the advice of her therapist.

"I have been falsely accused of a 'shakedown' and 'extortion,'" Davis said in a statement. "In reality, I am a daughter who simply wants to acknowledge her father without fear of retribution. I will not stand by and let my father's actions or words define me or my future."

Davis previously worked as an aide in the White House when Donald Trump was president and is currently an aide to U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.