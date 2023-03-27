Aaron Hernandez's Brother D.J. Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Brick at ESPN Campus

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

The older brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, according to TMZ Sports.

Per the police report, Dennis "D.J." Hernandez arrived at a security gate on the ESPN campus Thursday. He allegedly threw the brick along with a note addressed to "all media outlets" inside a plastic bag.

"It's about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members," the note stated. "Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!"

An ESPN security guard told police they believed Hernandez was the person in question. In addition to growing up in Bristol, he had played football at UConn for five seasons.

Hernandez admitted to being at the scene, and he was arrested on a misdemeanor breach of peace charge.

Aaron Hernandez starred at the college level with Florida, helping the Gators win the BCS national championship in 2008. He played three seasons with the Patriots before he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd in June 2013.

A jury found him guilty in April 2015, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He died by suicide at the age of 27 in April 2017.