Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Sued over Alleged Assault at LA Restaurant

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Blake Adams, who said Willie McGinest and several other men of assaulting him at a Los Angeles restaurant on Dec. 9, is suing the former NFL linebacker for unspecified damages, according to TMZ Sports.

McGinest was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Both charges were felonies, and McGinest was arrested. He faces arraignment in April.

"To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility," he said in a statement at the time.

Adams said he was eating at the West Hollywood restaurant Delilah when McGinest walked past his table. He said he asked about a recent USC loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game and McGinest, a USC alum, allegedly asked why Adams was talking to him and walked away before doubling back to confront Adams.

The lawsuit said that "McGinest leaned down and stated in [Adams'] ear, 'Now what did you say b---h ass n---a?'"

Adams said he was only trying to say hello and was a fan before McGinest punched him in the face. He said that several other men then joined McGinest in attacking him and that McGinest hit him in the head several times with a glass bottle.

Adams is also suing the restaurant, calling it a "playground for celebrities and professional athletes to do whatever they want with no consequence or repercussion" in his lawsuit.

McGinest, 51, spent 15 years in the NFL between the New England Patriots (1994-05) and the Cleveland Browns (2006-08). He was working for NFL Network at the time of the alleged assault and was subsequently released from his duties at the network.