Todd Downing's Arrest Video Leaked; Ex-Titans OC Told Police He Received Death Threat

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing told police he received a death threat the night he was arrested for DUI in November.

TMZ Sports obtained police footage of the arrest, which shows Downing admitting he had a "victory beer" after the Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17 at home. When he was pulled over for going over 100 mph in his car, Downing said he was rushing home because he received a death threat.

A conversation between Downing and an undisclosed member of the Titans organization was part of the recording.

"Hey, man, I was rushing home and I got arrested for DUI," Downing said. "I was panicking because I was scared about my family—and I had a victory beer."

Downing pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and served 48 hours in jail in January.

The Titans fired Downing after the 2022 season. The 42-year-old spent the previous two seasons as the Titans' offensive coordinator.

The New York Jets hired Downing as their passing-game coordinator in February.