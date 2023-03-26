Kyrie Irving on Having Fan Ejected from Mavs vs. Hornets: He 'Called Me Out My Name'

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving believed one fan crossed the line during Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

"He just called me out my name," Irving told reporters when discussing the fan he had ejected. "So I just had to make sure I looked him eye to eye and see if he'd say it to my face."

There is surely some frustration building in Dallas regardless of the fan interactions.

Sunday's 110-104 defeat was its fourth consecutive loss with and leaves the team outside of a Western Conference play-in spot in 11th place at 36-39. The team is an ugly 6-9 with Irving in the lineup since acquiring him via trade, and the pairing with Luka Dončić hasn't exactly worked out as hoped to this point.

Irving was an ugly 5-of-15 shooting against the Hornets, which is one reason the Mavericks spoiled Dončić's performance of 40 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

Losing to the 25-51 Hornets likely exacerbated the frustration since the Mavericks also lost to them at home Friday.

Irving was a big part of the storyline coming out of that loss as well, as he responded to the home fans who booed him by telling reporters:

"So what? Just the way I feel about it. I've been in New York City so I know what that's like. You obviously want to play well, but there's only five people on the court who can play for the Dallas Mavericks.

"If the fans want to change places, then ... hey, be my guest. You've got years of work ahead of you to be great enough to be on this level."

If the losing continues in Dallas, Irving's going to need to get a lot more fans ejected if he wants to stop the booing.