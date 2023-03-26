X

    Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day Alleges He Was Sexually Assaulted by TSA Agent

    March 26, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 26: Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) runs off the field during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 26, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said he was sexually assaulted by TSA agents at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

    He took to Twitter on Friday and said he was "swarmed" by multiple agents after asking one to stop a process he called "extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing." He also explained he is a frequent traveler and has "never experienced anything like that."

    Sebastian Joseph-Day @SJD_51

    I'm all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I've never experienced anything like that <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWayneAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWayneAir</a> .

    Sebastian Joseph-Day @SJD_51

    I'm not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I'm sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren't allowed to do this ever again to another human being. <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWayneAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWayneAir</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/City_of_Irvine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@City_of_Irvine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OCSheriff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OCSheriff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OCGovCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OCGovCA</a>

    The airport reached out in response, and Joseph-Day said he believes the issue extended beyond a TSA one:

    Sebastian Joseph-Day @SJD_51

    It's 1 thing if they apologized after my concerns, but the supervisor threatened to call the sheriff on me if I didn't finish the search after I expressed I was just violated &amp; told me to watch my mouth. I don't think it's just a TSA issue <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWayneAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWayneAir</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AskTSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AskTSA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/City_of_Irvine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@City_of_Irvine</a>

    Joseph-Day appeared in 16 games for the Chargers last season after playing the previous three years with the Los Angeles Rams.

    He was part of the 2021 Rams team that won the Super Bowl.

