Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day Alleges He Was Sexually Assaulted by TSA Agent

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said he was sexually assaulted by TSA agents at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

He took to Twitter on Friday and said he was "swarmed" by multiple agents after asking one to stop a process he called "extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing." He also explained he is a frequent traveler and has "never experienced anything like that."

The airport reached out in response, and Joseph-Day said he believes the issue extended beyond a TSA one:

Joseph-Day appeared in 16 games for the Chargers last season after playing the previous three years with the Los Angeles Rams.

He was part of the 2021 Rams team that won the Super Bowl.