Vince McMahon Pays WWE $17.4M for Costs Related to Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon reimbursed the company for $17.4 million in costs related to an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

According to Todd Spangler of Variety, an SEC filing showed McMahon made the payment Thursday to cover "the costs that have been incurred and paid by the company and/or its subsidiaries, through Jan. 31, 2023, in connection with and/or arising from the investigation conducted by a special committee of the company's board of directors."

The filing also shows McMahon has agreed to pay the company back for any related costs incurred after Jan. 31, 2023.

McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative in July 2022 while under investigation.

Per Spangler, it was found that McMahon paid a total of $19.6 million in personal funds to four different women in exchange for their silence on allegations including sexual misconduct.

WWE's board of directors determined that McMahon improperly reported the expenses as personal rather than company-related.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took over as chairwoman and co-CEO along with Nick Khan in the wake of her father's retirement. McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, was named the new head of creative.

In January, Vince McMahon returned to the board of directors and was once again elected chairman. Stephanie stepped down from her roles as chairwoman and CEO, leaving Khan as the sole CEO and Triple H still in his position as chief of content.

McMahon's return is said to be related to his desire to find a buyer for WWE at a time when the company's television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal are nearing their conclusion.

CNBC's Alex Sherman reported in January that WWE would likely be sold in three to six months if a buyer could be found.

Sherman listed Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, UFC owner Endeavor Group Holdings and Formula One owner Liberty Media as the possible buyers.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.