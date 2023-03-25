Report: Bengals Want to Pair Joe Mixon with New RB amid Ezekiel Elliott, Draft Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly viewed as the most likely landing spot for running back Ezekiel Elliott in free agency by multiple people and teams within the NFL.

During a Saturday morning appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said sources believe the Bengals are "certainly looking to add" to the running back position either by signing a player like Elliott or drafting one.

If the Bengals do sign Elliott, Fowler speculated the Bengals would aim to pair him with Joe Mixon rather than releasing Mixon in a subsequent move.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.