    Report: Bengals Want to Pair Joe Mixon with New RB amid Ezekiel Elliott, Draft Rumors

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 25, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly viewed as the most likely landing spot for running back Ezekiel Elliott in free agency by multiple people and teams within the NFL.

    During a Saturday morning appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said sources believe the Bengals are "certainly looking to add" to the running back position either by signing a player like Elliott or drafting one.

    If the Bengals do sign Elliott, Fowler speculated the Bengals would aim to pair him with Joe Mixon rather than releasing Mixon in a subsequent move.

