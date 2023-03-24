Report: Jamirah Shutes Charged After Punching Elissa Brett on Video at WNIT Game

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following Bowling Green's 73-60 win over Memphis in the third round of the Women's NIT on Thursday, Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green guard Elissa Brett in the face during the handshake line.

The punch, which was captured on video, resulted in Brett falling to the floor and Shutes being escorted off the court by Memphis personnel:

According to Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, Shutes took an elbow to the face late in the first half and later elbowed Brett in the face during the second half.

The game took place on BGSU's home court in Bowling Green, Ohio, and BGSU noted in a statement that the school's police department was investigating the altercation.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that it was informed by Bowling Green officials that Shutes was charged with assault on Friday morning. Officials also said Brett is "recovering and doing well" despite experiencing some swelling in her right eye.

Brett, who is a senior, was second on the team in scoring in Thursday's win with 15 points, plus she added six rebounds.

Shutes is also a senior and was a second-team All-AAC selection this season. She led Memphis in scoring on the year with 15.3 points per game and finished Thursday's game with 13 points and four rebounds.

While Shutes and the 22-11 Tigers saw their season come to an end Thursday, Brett and the 30-6 Falcons have at least one more game on their schedule.

Bowling Green is slated to face the Florida Gators on Monday in the Great Eight round of the tournament.