Former NBA Agent Charles Briscoe Charged with Scheme to Defraud Players of $13M-Plus

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Former NBA agent Charles Briscoe has been charged with "schemes to defraud four professional basketball players of more than $13 million," according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Alongside Briscoe, the U.S. Department of Justice is also charging financial planner Brian Gilder, investment adviser Darryl Cohen and Calvin Darden Jr. with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud, per that report. Briscoe is also being charged with a count of aggravated identity theft, while Cohen is being charged with a count of investment adviser fraud.

In one alleged defrauding scheme, $7 million meant to be used to help a professional athlete indirectly purchase a women's basketball team was instead transferred in part to Briscoe.

While the professional athlete couldn't have directly purchased the team, Briscoe and Darden said they were arranging for a company, which would be controlled by the athlete's relative, to make the purchase.

Per The Athletic's report, "Briscoe allegedly transferred more than $1 million of the $7 million; Darden allegedly sent more than $400,000 of it to a cryptocurrency exchange, used $880,000 of it at luxury car companies and spent $100,000 on a piano, among other purchases, and used around $1 million for home improvements including the addition of a koi pond."

In another scheme, Briscoe told an athlete he was founding an agency that would be funded by the athlete and taken over by the athlete following their playing career.

Briscoe requested $1 million from the athlete to be given as a loan to a prospect before a professional basketball draft, but the prospect was never signed to the agency, their signature was forged on paperwork and they never received the loan money.

Instead, Briscoe used the money to pay off debts and sent some to Darden.