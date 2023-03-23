Phillies' Rhys Hoskins Diagnosed With Torn ACL, Will Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that first baseman Rhys Hoskins has suffered a torn left ACL.

Hoskins was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury during his team's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Hoskins backed up as he attempted to field a high-bouncing ball off the bat of Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows in the top of the second inning. He fell in shallow right field as he attempted to field the ball.

Per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, trainers and an EMS crew checked out Hoskins. Players went down in a knee around him, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. He was eventually carted off the field after medical personnel helped him.

The Phillies then announced that Hoskins would undergo testing on his left knee, via Coffey.

The 30-year-old Hoskins posted 30 home runs, 79 RBI and a .794 OPS for the National League champion Phillies last year. He smacked four homers in five games during the team's NL Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres.

Hoskins has played all six of his MLB seasons with the Phillies. He has a lifetime .846 OPS and a per-162 game average of 36 home runs and 98 RBI, per Baseball Reference.

Losing Hoskins is a bad blow for the Phillies on and off the field. John Stolnis of Hittin' Season and The Good Phight explained Hoskins' impact.

It's also another injury in a long line of them for the Phillies, who are already missing superstar outfielder Bryce Harper for half the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in November.

The Phillies begin the season on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, and Darick Hall is in line to step into Hoskins' place at first.

The 27-year-old Hall had nine home runs, 16 RBI and an .804 OPS in 142 plate appearances over 41 games for the Phillies last season.