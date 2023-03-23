UEFA Investigating Barcelona's Alleged Payments to Former VP of Refereeing Committee

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

UEFA announced Thursday that it has launched an investigation into payments made by Barcelona to former vice president of the Spanish refereeing committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

According to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, Spanish prosecutors allege that Barcelona paid Negreira over €7 million between 2001 and 2018 in an effort to gain preferential treatment from officials.

Barcelona have denied the allegations, stating that they never "bought referees or influence" and instead made the payments in exchange for Negreira providing "technical reports on refereeing."

While La Liga is unable to take any action against Barcelona due to the statute of limitations expiring, Barca could be punished by UEFA if any wrongdoing is found.

Charges against Barcelona were accepted in a Spanish court last week, but La Liga president Javier Tebas expressed his belief that the club did not violate any rules.

Barcelona have long been among the most successful clubs in the world, particularly during the 2001 to 2018 timeframe that they paid Negreira.

During that stretch, Barca won 10 LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four of their five UEFA Champions League titles.

Barcelona have not won the Spanish title since the 2018-19 season, as Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have combined to win it over the past three years.

The Blaugrana are trending toward a return to prominence this season, however, as they lead LaLiga with 68 points in 26 matches, putting them 12 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.