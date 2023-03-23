Mavericks to File Protest of Loss vs. Warriors Due to Alleged Refereeing Error

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

During Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks appeared to make an egregious blunder by not defending the opposing basket, leading to an easy two points for Kevon Looney.

The play occurred in the third quarter but turned out to have a crucial effect on the game's outcome considering the scoring margin, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Mavs will file a formal protest to the NBA with a focus on the "alleged referee mistake" that led to the botch by the players.

After the game, Mavs owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to offer an explanation, saying the referees misinformed the team about the ensuing possession:

"The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the Warriors. Never said a word to us. They got an easy [basket]. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn't."

However, crew chief Sean Wright said in the Pool Report Interview that the initial call was for Golden State, and the signal for the Mavs was in reference to a timeout.

"Initially on the floor, the original signal was in fact Golden State ball, as this can be seen on video," Wright said. "There is a second signal, but that signal is for a mandatory timeout that was due to the Mavs."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also disputed Cuban's explanation, saying there was no question on Golden State's side as to whose ball it was.

"I thought it was pretty clear that it was our ball, and that's why I was drawing up a play out of bounds on the baseline," Kerr told reporters. "They all lined up at the other end. I guess they assumed it was their ball."

Dallas wasted another herculean effort by star point guard Luka Dončić, who finished with 30 points, 17 assists and seven rebounds in 41 minutes. It was his first game back after missing the previous five contests with a thigh injury. Rookie guard Jaden Hardy poured in 27 points off the bench in the absence of Kyrie Irving, who sat out with right foot soreness.

The loss dropped the Mavs (36-37) to ninth in the Western Conference. As the regular season winds down, Dallas is trending in the wrong direction.