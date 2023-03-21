Alabama DB Tony Mitchell Allegedly Drove 141 MPH Prior to Arrest on Marijuana Charge

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger over 141 miles per hour as he evaded police prior to his arrest in Holmes County, Florida, on March 15.

That is per the Holmes County sheriff's deputies' police report, which Mike Rodak of AL.com obtained through a public records request.

"As [I] activated my head/tail lights and conducted a U-turn in an attempted t

o initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed," the report read in part.

"I activated my emergency lights and siren then notified Dispatch that I was in pursuit of a Dodge Challenger. The vehicle accelerated over 141 miles per hour. I lost visual of the vehicle at Highway 79 near Sam's Bar."

Police canceled the pursuit at 10:35 p.m. ET but spotted the vehicle again seven minutes later. A traffic stop occurred shortly thereafter, leading to the arrest.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Facebook revealing reported details of the traffic stop:

"During the stop, deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."

Per Rodak, Mitchell was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. Christophere Lewis, the passenger in the car, was charged with the same crime in addition to carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

The police report said there was over $7,000 in cash in the car along with 226 grams of marijuana.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters that Mitchell has been suspended by the team.

"Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," Saban said after the team's first spring practice.

"There's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. There is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations."

Per 247Sports, Mitchell is a 4-star prospect out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. The 247Sports Composite list has him as the ninth-best safety prospect in the entire class of 2023. He committed to Alabama in June 2022 and enrolled at the school in January.