Mercyhurst's Carson Briere Faces 3 Charges After Pushing Wheelchair Down Stairs

College ice hockey player Carson Briere of Mercyhurst is facing three criminal charges after he was seen on video pushing a woman's wheelchair down the stairs.

According to TMZ Sports, Briere was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and he is due in court in May.

Briere is a junior center on the Mercyhurst hockey team and also the son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere.

Per John Wawrow of the Associated Press, Patrick Carrozzi, a senior member of the school's lacrosse team, also faces the same three charges as Briere. Local police reportedly allege that when Briere flippantly pushed a wheelchair down the stairs at a bar near campus on March 11, he "posed a potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase."

The owner of the wheelchair, Sydney Benes, had purchased it over a year ago for $2,000. She filed a complaint, saying the wheelchair's fall "damaged the left brake handle, broke the right arm rest's plastic molding, bent a rear handle and caused the wheels to drag when moving forward."

Briere has been suspended from the hockey team amid an investigation by the university, and he was also banned from the bar. After video of the incident went viral, he released a statement saying he was "deeply sorry" for his actions. His father also addressed the matter, calling his son's behavior "inexcusable."

After the incident, a GoFundMe was created for Benes and it has since raised over $8,000. She reportedly plans to use some to fix her wheelchair and then donate the rest to others in need.