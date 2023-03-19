Missouri LB Chad Bailey Suspended After Arrest on DWI Charge

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said the senior has been suspended as a result.

"We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey," he said. "He's been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies."

Police pulled Bailey over for a lane violation and driving with an expired license plate, according to Matter: "Bailey told the officer he had consumed alcohol and then performed poorly on a field sobriety test, per the police statement."

Bailey was third on the team in tackles (57) in 2022 and finished with 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games. Drinkwitz named him as one of the defensive captains ahead of the season.

In November, Bailey confirmed he will exhaust his final year of eligibility and remain at Missouri for the 2023 campaign.

Matter noted Missouri's student-athlete handbook calls for an athlete to serve a suspension of at least one week following an arrest.