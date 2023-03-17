Grant Brace's Family Agrees to $14M Lawsuit Settlement over College Wrestler's Death

University of the Cumberlands via AP

The family of a collegiate wrestler who died after an on-campus workout has reached a $14 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the university.

According to Tom Schad of USA Today, Grant Brace "died in August 2020 after he and other members of the University of the Cumberlands wrestling team repeatedly sprinted up a hill as part of a 'punishment practice,'" the lawsuit filed by Brace's parents and sister alleged.

Following the workout, which came on the first day of practice for the 2020-21 season, Brace complained of dehydration and later died from "exertional heat stroke" at age 20. The family's lawsuit alleged that the school and the wrestling coaches were negligent in the events that led to his death.

Brace allegedly started to show signs of heat stroke after the sprints, and he lay on the ground asking for water when he returned to the wrestling room. He said, "I feel like I am going to die" before acting erratically and being told to leave the room, per the lawsuit.

"After fleeing the wrestling room, Grant searched desperately for assistance and a source of water. ... Ultimately, Grant collapsed. Ultimately, Grant died," the lawsuit stated.

The University of the Cumberlands, whose wrestling team competes in the NAIA, announced terms of the settlement Wednesday and said it "agreed to participate in a training program and awareness campaign regarding the prevention of heat-related illnesses," per Schad.

"We sincerely hope that resolving this matter early in the legal process will offer the Brace family a measure of peace and healing," university chancellor Jerry Jackson said.

Brad Vines, an attorney for the Brace family, said the exact financial amount of the settlement is $14,121,699 and noted: "It is important to the family that the amount of this settlement be known, so that coaches and educational institutions understand the weight of ignoring heat-related illnesses."

The Brace family has partnered with the Korey Stringer Institute to develop the "B.R.A.C.E. Protocol," which will be implemented at the University of the Cumberlands as well as other schools to help prevent deaths from exertional heat stroke.