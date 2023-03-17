Saints' Marcus Maye Has Aggravated Assault Charge Refused Due to Lack of Evidence

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye will not face charges for an alleged road rage incident from last year, as Jefferson Parish district attorney's office released a statement Thursday saying it has refused to pursue the case because of a lack of evidence.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Sept. 1 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm following the incident in Metairie, Louisiana, and he was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Maye was allowed to remain with the Saints for the whole season, appearing in 10 games and recording 60 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. He received permission to travel out of the country for the team's game in London while the case was still pending.

"We cooperated in this matter from day one, providing both physical evidence and witness information to investigators," Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler said in a statement, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "A complete and thorough investigation revealed that this incident simply did not occur as described."

At the time of his arrest, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that "Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females."

This is the second time Maye has faced a legal issue in recent years. After an incident in Feb. 2021, he was charged with driving under the influence, DUI damage to property/person, leaving the scene of the accident and careless driving. The case has received several continuances, most recently as March 15, and Maye is due back in court on March 29. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.

In addition to the legal case from that incident, Maye is also facing a civil suit from Jamila Abraham of Belle Glade, Florida, who he allegedly crashed into while driving on the Florida Turnpike two years ago. The suit was filed in June 2021 with Abraham is seeking in excess of $30,000, and the next court date is set for June.

Maye is entering his seventh season in the NFL and his second with the Saints after signing a three-year deal with the team last offseason.