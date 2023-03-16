Bengals' Joe Mixon Won't Face Criminal Charges After Shooting Outside His House

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will not face criminal charges for the shooting that occurred outside his home earlier this month, a Hamilton County prosecutor announced on Thursday.

Mixon's attorney Peter J. Schaffer released a lengthy statement saying, in part, "This is the conclusion we expected based on the facts that clearly show Joe is innocent."

Per WLWT in Cincinnati, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers Mixon's said Mixon's sister Shalonda and her boyfriend Lamonte Brewer were indicted in connection to the March 6 shooting that injured a 16-year-old.

Brewer faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison for one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability. Shalonda Mixon, who was taken into custody on Thursday, is facing a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison for one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice.

According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the incident report from the shooting stated that children in the neighborhood were playing with toy guns that have foam bullets when 11 shots were fired from the backyard of Mixon's home, with one of them hitting the child in the foot.

"It's unbelievable something like this could even happen. It's hard to fathom how anyone could aim a gun at a child, let alone shoot 10-11 times at them," Powers stated on Thursday. "It's a miracle the child was not killed. Someone like this deserves to spend as many years behind bars as the law will allow."

Mixon was not considered to be a suspect in the incident from the beginning. WLWT noted that Mixon "said he had been receiving death threats and was concerned for his safety after his sister told him there were people outside with guns." He was seen carrying a firearm at the time of the shooting, but he didn't fire any shots and he is a legal gun owner.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire six-year career in Cincinnati, and he is entering the second-to-last year of his contract as there is a team option for the 2024 season.