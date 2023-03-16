Alabama's Kai Spears Denies He Was at Scene of Fatal Shooting: '100% Inaccurate'

Set Number: X164278 TK1

Alabama guard Kai Spears refuted a report alleging he was at the scene of the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris.

"I have one thing to say—the report in the New York Times was 100% inaccurate and the writer had complete disregard for the truth," Spears said Thursday on Instagram. "I am trying to process and cope with these false statements that somehow have been published and then seen by so many."

On Wednesday, the New York Times' Billy Witz reported Spears was in the car with teammate Brandon Miller during the shooting.

Alabama athletic department spokeswoman Jessica L. Paré told Witz that Spears wasn't at the scene "based on the information we have."

Spears' father Christian Spears is the athletic director at Marshall. He issued a statement pushing back on the Times story as well.

"I am just incredibly disappointed in the irresponsible and demonstrably false reporting by the NY Times," he said. We are exploring all legal options at this time. I will have no further comment, instead deferring to the University of Alabama's statement on the matter."

Former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were indicted on capital murder charges in the killing of Harris. Davis allegedly pulled the trigger, with Miles providing him with the handgun.

The Alabama men's basketball program quickly came under scrutiny when a Tuscaloosa police detective testified Miles had texted Miller to bring him the gun. Miller's attorney said his client was already on the way when he received the message and was unaware the gun was in his vehicle.

The freshman star hasn't been charged with a crime, though many criticized the school's decision to let him continue to play.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said Wednesday an armed security guard is now protecting Miller due to threats to his safety.