Mohamed Salah's Property Recovered, Thieves Arrested After Home Burglary in Egypt

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah had his property returned to him after multiple items were stolen from a house he owns in Egypt on March 2.

According to Reuters, Egyptian police announced on Wednesday they recovered multiple items, including a silver medal, sports shoes and television receivers from two thieves.

The police didn't name Salah by name, but a security source confirmed to Reuters the 30-year-old forward was the victim of the theft.

Reuters noted the silver medal was from the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah played on the Egyptian national team that lost in the final in 2017 and 2021.

A statement from Egypt's Interior Ministry (h/t the Associated Press) also revealed a small crystal ball was also stolen. The burglary happened while Salah was out of the country.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary, though the AP noted it's unclear if either has been formally charged with a crime at this point.

According to the Associated Press, authorities said both suspects did confess to entering Salah's property by climbing over a rear wall. Authorities were notified of the break-in by Salah's agent on Sunday and the arrest came two days later.

The ministry statement noted one of the suspects previously worked as a security guard in Salah's neighborhood and was aware his house was vacant at the time of the theft.

Liverpool played a Premier League match against Wolverhampton at Anfield on March 1. Salah scored a goal in the 2-0 victory. He became the Reds' all-time leading scorer in Premier League matches when he scored his 129th career goal in a 7-0 win over Manchester United on March 5.

Salah is expected to be back in Egypt next week when the national team plays consecutive games against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 24 at home and away on March 28.