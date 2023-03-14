Report: Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin to Refile $100M Lawsuit vs. Marriott

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is refiling his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott and moving the case to Arizona, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "after Marriott turned over the names of Irvin's accuser and others involved in the allegations against the former Dallas Cowboys star, Irvin's legal team filed a notice of dismissal for the case in Texas—with the plan of refiling it in Arizona, the state where the alleged incident happened."

A woman who worked at a Marriott hotel during the lead-up to this year's Super Bowl said Irvin sexually harassed her during a conversation on Feb. 5. She said the former Dallas Cowboys wideout told her she was attractive and asked if she "knew anything about having a 'big Black man inside of [her]."

Other people then allegedly stepped in when they noticed the woman was uncomfortable, and Irvin said he would find her later. The woman reported the incident to her employers, the NFL was made aware of the accusations and Irvin was removed from his NFL Network duties for the Super Bowl.

Irvin has denied the accusation.