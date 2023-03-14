NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Kansas' Gradey Dick Among 'Safer' Prospects in Class To Scouts

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas guard Gradey Dick could be preparing for a big NCAA tournament, but he has already impressed NBA draft scouts during his freshman year.

"It's hard to find NBA scouts who don't like the tremendous perimeter shooting ability, defensive competitiveness, feel for the game and all-around consistency Dick offers, making him widely viewed as one of the 'safer' prospects in this class," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported.

Givony listed Dick as the sixth-best prospect in the NCAA tournament after putting him 11th overall in the latest NBA mock draft.

The 6'8" guard is averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range. Consistency has been an issue, however, as he's scored six or fewer points in three of his past five games.

In a class with a lot of question marks, Dick still has a chance to move up draft boards if he leads Kansas to a deep run in March Madness. He's already a high-floor prospect, but his upside could be on display over the next few weeks.