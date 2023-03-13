Tiger Woods: Erica Herman Acknowledged Case Doesn't Involve Sexual Abuse Allegations

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Tiger Woods filed documents calling Erica Harmon a "jilted ex-girlfriend" and called on a judge to throw out the lawsuit Harmon filed in an attempt to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she signed at the beginning of their relationship.

Harmon said in her lawsuit the NDA should be lifted under the Speak Out Act, which allows victims of sexual assault or abuse to dispute an agreement under protection of federal law. However, Woods said Harmon acknowledged no acts of sexual misconduct took place when she filed her lawsuit.

"Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless," Woods said in a filing obtained by TMZ Sports. "It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."

Harmon is seeking $30 million in damages after she alleges Woods broke up with her and kicked her out of his home in October. According to the lawsuit, Woods coaxed her out of the house under the false pretense of a vacation only for his team to inform her at the airport she'd been "locked out" of the home and could no longer return.

Harmon said this was a violation of a verbal agreement the two had, which she said would have provided her housing for five more years.

Woods said there was no verbal agreement, and he gave her money for temporary housing and living expenses when their relationship ended.