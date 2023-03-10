TMZ: Ja Morant Investigated by Cops for Alleged Altercation with High Schooler in '22

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Police in the Memphis suburb of Germantown, Tennessee, reportedly investigated Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant for his alleged role in a confrontation at his sister's high school in September.

According to TMZ Sports, witnesses said Morant's sister got into a verbal altercation with another student at a volleyball game at Houston High School in Tennessee. When Morant's sister informed her family about what happened, Ja, their parents and "a group" of men reportedly arrived at the school to confront the other student.

Morant was investigated after the other student's mother told police she wanted to press charges, accusing the group of intimidation and harassment, but neither Morant nor anyone else was charged with any crimes from the dispute.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.