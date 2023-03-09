TCU Center Eddie Lampkin's Mom Accuses Jamie Dixon of Making 'Racial Remarks'

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU men's basketball head coach Jamie Dixon has been accused of making "racial remarks" by the mother of Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin, who stepped away from the team prior to the Big 12 Tournament.

Lampkin took to Instagram and posted screenshots of text message exchanges between Dixon and his mother, Vanessa Lampkin.

"Coach Dixon we did not talk yesterday and no one has told you from our end that Eddie is entering the transfer portal. We discussing your behavior towards him. I do not appreciate the way you and everyone at TCU is making it about the transfer portal and not abut the real reason he is not there with the team he loves," she wrote, per Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (h/t 247Sports' Robbie Weinstein).

"If you all don't tell the truth of how you have mistreated, disrespected and said racial remarks towards him. We will. Please do not disrespect my son's name because all we have been is patient with YOU. Handle us with Christian values for once."

Johnson noted that he "spoke to multiple Black parents of current players and to another longtime AAU Black coach who has had multiple athletes play for Dixon." All of his sources said their children or players "never told them of any racist or racially insensitive comments made by Dixon."

The 57-year-old coach was asked if he had a response to the accusations prior to Thursday's conference tournament game against Kansas State and he said, "I haven't seen it, [so] no comments on it."

Lampkin has since deleted his Instagram account and the posts. He tweeted a message of support to his teammates on Thursday. He also indicated to Johnson that "this has been a trying season for him mentally" after his brother was killed last summer and his aunt died later in the year.

Lampkin was a key member of a TCU team that made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament last year. He had modest averages of 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season as the Horned Frogs went 20-11. Dixon said he didn't learn that Lampkin would not be traveling to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament until this past Tuesday.

"We wish him the best, I love him, that's a Horned Frog," Dixon said.