Joe Mixon's Sister Shalonda Named Suspect in Shooting Outside Bengals RB's House

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Shalonda Mixon, who is the sister of Joe Mixon, was named as a suspect in the shooting that occurred at the Cincinnati Bengals running back's home.

TMZ Sports cited police documents and reported "several juveniles were playing a game called 'dart wars' near" the home on Monday night. Two of the game's participants told police a 16-year-old boy had a toy gun and was running alongside the house when shots were fired at him from Mixon's backyard.

One of the bullets struck the boy in the foot.

Police documents listed "unknown suspect(s)" as the shooter and said a black car left the home in the aftermath. When that car was later stopped, Shalonda Mixon and another man were inside and determined as suspects in the shooting.

Shalonda Mixon previously told Mike Dardis of WLWT in Cincinnati her brother was not involved in the shooting.

"We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews."

No arrests have been made stemming from the shooting.

Mixon has been with the Bengals for all six years of his NFL career.