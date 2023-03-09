Former Sonics All-Star Shawn Kemp Arrested in Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Seattle SuperSonics player Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Pierce (Washington) Corrections Inmate listings and reported Kemp was "booked in an alleged drive-by shooting."

Wojnarowski made the report as a response to an announcement from the Tacoma Police Department that said there was "an altercation" that included shots being fired between people in two cars before one fled the scene.

Police said a gun was recovered and no injuries were reported.

Fox 13 Seattle noted Kemp was previously arrested in 2005 and again in 2006 for investigation of drug possession and a separate drug investigation.

Kemp, 53, played in the NBA for 14 seasons from 1989-90 through 2002-03 for the SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. He was best known for his time in Seattle that lasted for the first eight seasons of his career.

He made five of his six All-Star Games during his time on the SuperSonics and helped lead the team to the 1996 NBA Finals alongside Gary Payton. The Payton-Kemp duo was one of the best in the NBA when they were in their prime, although they lost to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in those NBA Finals.