Grizzlies' Ja Morant Won't Be Charged With Crime After Police Probe into IG Video

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

While Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant remains away from the team after posting a video on Instagram Live in which he appeared to be holding a gun in a nightclub, he will not be charged with a crime.

The Glendale (Colorado) Police Department issued a press release that said, "although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

The press release also pointed out "on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm."

Memphis announced on Saturday that Morant would not be with the team for "at least the next two games."

The Grizzlies have played twice since then and lost to the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. Their next game is at home on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, although there is no indication the guard will be back on the court at this point.

"We have said that it'll be at least these two games," head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. "We are taking it a day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process. I can't comment on the terms of the exact timetable is going to be because this really isn't a timetable situation."

For his part, Morant released a statement apologizing for the incident.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," he said. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The video came after multiple police reports involving Morant were made public last week.

Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post reported police records showed the head of security at a mall said the Grizzlies guard "threatened" him in summer 2022. Police records from four days later alleged Morant punched a 17-year-old boy in the head multiple times during a pickup basketball game and then, according to the teenager, went into his house and came back out with a visible gun in the waistband of his pants.

Morant told police he was acting in self-defense because the teenager instigated the situation by throwing the ball at his head.

What's more, Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in February someone in a car in which Morant was a passenger shone a red laser at members of the Indiana Pacers' traveling party following a heated game.

The NBA could not determine if the laser was attached to a weapon, but one witness said it "100 percent" was while another said "we felt we were in grave danger."