Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin Didn't Engage in Alleged Misconduct, Witnesses Say

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A pair of witnesses pushed back Wednesday against the allegation that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin acted inappropriately during an interaction with an employee at a Phoenix hotel in February.

The two men spoke at a news conference via video link with Irvin and his attorney, Levi McCathern, per the Associated Press. They said they were present in the hotel lobby the night that the former NFL player allegedly engaged in misconduct with a female employee.

One of the witnesses said "there was nothing untoward out of the interaction." He added that he saw Irvin and the woman laugh as they shook hands before going their separate ways.

Irvin has denied any wrongdoing and filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against a "Jane Doe" and Marriott International Inc. He said the allegation impacted his livelihood because NFL Network removed him from its Super Bowl coverage.

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported on Feb. 27 that Marriott filed to dismiss the defamation lawsuit because it does not own the Phoenix hotel in question and merely leases its brand to it.

According to the AP, McCathern said Marriott allowed him to watch a video of the interaction that he said showed Irvin shake the woman's hand and touch her elbow twice before leaving.

The attorney also said Marriott did not allow him to make or take a copy of the video.

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," Irvin told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News last month. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

"We shook hands. Then, I left. … That's all I know."