Basketball Trainer Robert McClanaghan No Longer Facing Rape Charges After Nov. Arrest

Basketball skills trainer Robert McClanaghan, who has trained NBA stars including Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, is no longer facing charges after being accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston last year.

"Based on a review of all available evidence, including information that emerged after the defendant's arrest, [Massachusetts] has determined that it cannot prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial," Suffolk County assistant district attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday, per ABC6 News.

McClanaghan was arrested in Rhode Island in November 2022 and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, per ESPN's Anthony Olivieri. He was extradited to Boston and his bail was set at $30,000 but was reduced in January to $10,000.

A woman said she met McClanaghan on a dating app in November and the two met up at a hotel bar in Boston, per WCVB. She said the 43-year-old of drugged her drink before raping her.

The woman said that "she woke bloody and bruised and did not remember what had transpired the night before," per WCVB.

A toxicology test conducted in a Massachusetts lab "found no commonly known date rape drugs" in the woman's system, Ted Daniel of Boston 25 News reported in January. Suffolk County assistant district attorney Erin Murphy did note that the tests "would only show what was in the woman's body at the time her blood was taken" and there are certain "date rape-type drugs" that would not be detectable 17-24 hours after ingesting them. It's unclear when the blood test was performed.

Alprazolam and Amphetamines were detected in the woman's system, but McClanaghan's attorney, Kelli Porges, said those drugs "were at levels that would have not caused the symptoms the accuser has alleged."

"Rob and his family are relieved that this nightmare is over, and that he has been exonerated. Rob has maintained his innocence from the very beginning of this case and now he has been vindicated," McClanaghan's attorney said in a statement.

Before becoming a trainer, McClanaghan was a walk-on at Syracuse, playing for the Orange from 1998-2001.