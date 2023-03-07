Trae Young, Hawks Called Out by Fans After Blowing 15-point Lead in Loss to Heat

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

It was way too little, too late for Trae Young and the Hawks as they watched a double-digit lead slip away in a 130-128 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Atlanta led for most of the night, at one point getting up by as many as 15 points in the first half, but they just couldn't put the Heat away late as the home team got yet another come-from-behind win.

Young's scored 11 of his 25 points in the final quarter but it wasn't enough as the Hawks drop two in a row to Miami and fall even further behind the Heat in the Southeast Division standings.

With the win Miami takes the season series against the Hawks, who had been decent coming out of the All-Star break until their trip down to South Beach.

Twitter was not kind to Atlanta and Young, who struggled for the majority of the night apart from the fourth quarter.

Fans were particularly critical of Young for his play in the final minutes of the games, despite making several shots that kept his team in the game down the stretch.

But down three, with 23 seconds left in the game, Young was stripped by Miami forward Caleb Martin, which led to the Jimmy Butler free throws that effectively sealed the game for the Heat.

It'll probably be the play that people remember most from Monday night, unfortunately for Young.

It was a really rough trip to Miami for Young, who finished with just eight points—his season-low—on just 2-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from three to go along with five turnovers in the first game between the two on Saturday.

If Atlanta is going to make a serious run to try and get out of the play-in spot—it sits just 4.5 games out of the six seed—the team is going to need the All-Star version of Young that the world has seen over the past few seasons.