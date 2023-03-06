Iowa Settles Racial Discrimination Lawsuit with Former Football Players for $4.2M

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

The University of Iowa and the state Board of Regents reached a $4.175 million settlement Monday to the 12 Black former Hawkeyes football players who sued the school for racial discrimination, according to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

As a part of the settlement, former football strength coach Chris Doyle and current head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta were dismissed as defendants. Linebackers coach Seth Wallace had previously been dismissed as a defendant.

The settlement was later approved by the Iowa State Appeal Board:

The lawsuit stemmed from the former players calling out Iowa's coaching staff in 2020 for giving preferential treatment to white members of the football team. A commissioned report from a law firm, Kansas City's Husch Blackwell, backed up the assessment of those players and identified a number of instances of racial discrimination and an overall hostile culture toward Black players.

"The program's rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity," the report read. "The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players."

Per Dochterman, the University of Iowa will pay $2.175 million of the settlement, while the Board of Regents will pay the remaining $2 million.

Iowa state auditor Rob Sand, who is one of the three members of the State Appeal Board, called for Barta's resignation or firing in a statement and said he would "not support taxpayers funding this settlement" unless the athletic director was "no longer employed at the university and forfeits any severance or similar pay."

He added:

"Under Barta's leadership at the University of Iowa Athletics Department, we've had the Peter Gray scandal plus three instances of discrimination totaling nearly $7 million in damages (setting aside other suits). After (a $6.6 million settlement to former associate athletics director Jane Meyer and field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum on gender and sexual discrimination claims), Barta asserted no wrong was done. Now we have a new matter for $4 million more, and for the first time, they want part paid from the taxpayers' general fund, even though they now collect tens of millions annually (through) the Big Ten TV deal."

Many of the complaints had surrounded Doyle, who agreed to a separation with Iowa in 2022 and was given a $1.1 million settlement. The 12 former Black players sued Iowa (both the school and the state), the Board of Regents, Doyle, both Ferentzes and Barta.