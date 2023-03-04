Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accused of Assaulting 2 Employees at Kansas Bar

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackson Mahomes, the 22-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of assault by two employees of a restaurant near Kansas City, per Mike Hendricks of the Kansas City Star.

The police are currently investigating the allegations, which were said to have taken place on Feb. 25.

Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of the Overland Park restaurant, said Mahomes forcibly kissed her and provided security video to police of the incident.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn told the Kansas City Star, "and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

The same night, a 19-year-old waiter at the restaurant said that Mahomes shoved him after going into a restricted area.

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter said, "and I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out. … And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.'"

Vaughn also said Mahomes grabbed her by the neck that night and left a bruise.

Mahomes has denied the allegations through a statement from his lawyer Brandan Davies:

"Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

While Mahomes' brother Patrick is the most publicly recognizable member of the family, Jackson Mahomes has grown his own fame through his social media following, which has seen him amass 260,000 followers on Instagram and 1.1 million followers on TikTok.