Former NBA Player Anthony Morrow Facing Charges of Assault, Kidnapping in DV Case

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Former NBA player Anthony Morrow was arrested in February after being accused of domestic violence.

Per Hunter Sáenz of WSOC-TV, Morrow is facing charges of assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping and communicating threats after he was accused of strangling and punching a woman at her apartment.

Sáenz noted Morrow was arrested and booked into Mecklenburg County jail in Charlotte in mid-February.

According to court documents, Morrow is alleged to have struck the woman multiple times with his fists and strangled her. She is reported to have had "scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead."

A friend of the woman said she was dating Morrow at the time.

Morrow's legal team has denied all of the accusations against him, per Sáenz: "He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty."

Morrow went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2008. He joined the Golden State Warriors' Summer League squad and earned a contract with the team for the 2008-09 season.

Over the course of his nine-year NBA career, Morrow had stints with seven teams. His last appearance was with the Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs against the Boston Celtics in April 2017.