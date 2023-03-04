Eagles: Zach Pascal 'Fine' After Being Robbed at Gunpoint and Assaulted in Maryland

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed near his home in Maryland on Friday.

Pascal confirmed to 7News he was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Prince George's County in Maryland around 2:25 a.m.

The Eagles said in a statement to 7News they have been in contact with Pascal and "are happy to hear he is doing fine."

According to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, police said two suspects approached Pascal, pointed a gun at him and took a diamond necklace. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police don't have any additional information about the suspects at this point.

Pascal was born and raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, before attending college at Old Dominion.

The 28-year-old signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was waived by the team prior to the start of the regular season, but the Tennessee Titans signed him to their practice squad and promoted him to their active roster early in the 2017 campaign.

After spending one year with the Titans, Pascal was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts. He played four seasons with the Colts from 2018 to '21.

Philadelphia signed Pascal as a free agent in March 2022. He appeared in all 20 games for the Eagles between the regular season and playoffs.