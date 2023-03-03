Georgia WR Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas' Felony Charges from January Arrest Dismissed

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The felony charges against Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas stemming from a January arrest were dismissed Friday in a deal that will allow him to be reinstated by the Bulldogs, per Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Thomas was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail in January on suspicion of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

The 20-year-old allegedly stood in front of a 17-year-old woman's dorm room door on the Georgia campus, preventing her from leaving, during an argument. He also allegedly assaulted her, causing bruising to her bicep and abrasions to her shins.

Thomas was immediately suspended from Georgia's football program following his arrest. Anyone charged with a felony crime isn't allowed to participate in team activities until the case is resolved, the Georgia code of conduct for athletes says, per Towers.

Thomas has entered a pretrial diversion program and also took part in an anger-management course, in addition to completing 40 hours of community service and paying service fees to the court.

"We're happy that we were able to work with the district attorney's office to reach a resolution that was fair and just and agreeable to all of the parties, including the alleged victim," Thomas' Athens-based attorney Kim Stephens said Friday.

Thomas spent the first two seasons of his college career at Mississippi State. He entered the transfer portal in December and committed to Georgia shortly after.

During his 2022 sophomore season with Mississippi State, Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He figures to play a significant role in the Georgia offense in 2023 alongside Dominic Lovett.