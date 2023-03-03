Kirby Smart Says Georgia Doesn't Have Culture Problem After Fatal Crash, Arrests

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that his program does not have a culture problem amid the aftermath of a Jan. 15 crash following a reported street race that claimed the lives of a player and a team staff member.

"Absolutely not. I would say we're far from it. When you talk to people outside our program that come into it, they talk about what a great culture we do have—and we do an incredible job. Because I've got a lot of outside entities that come into our program and pour into these young men.

"Do we have perfect young men and women and players? Not necessarily. But I promise you this, that's the intent: for us to grow these guys and get them better. And I feel really good about the culture within our program."

On March 1, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated its investigation into the fatal car crash that killed staff member Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock found that LeCroy and defensive lineman Jalen Carter were driving vehicles "in a manner consistent with racing" after leaving downtown Athens in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

The police department secured arrest warrants for Carter for misdemeanor reckless driving and racing.

The Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy was traveling at 104 mph and "left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees," per police. LeCroy and Willock were killed and offensive tackle Warren Mclendon and recruiting staffer Tori Bowles were injured.

Police said LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197 percent, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

Carter, who is one of the top prospects in this year's NFL draft, released a statement following the arrest warrant news:

According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, nine Georgia football players have been arrested over the past 13-and-a-half months.

"Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter became at least the third member of Georgia football's 2022 national championship team to be charged with reckless driving, a fourth was charged with DUI and a fifth was alleged to have gone 34 miles over the speed limit when he was arrested," Weiszer wrote.

Police also issued arrest warrants for linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson on Jan. 10 for reckless driving and racing, per Weiszer.

"The Hyattsville, Md., native who just completed his sophomore season was booked for racing on highways/streets and reckless driving after a warrant was issued for his arrest," Weiszer wrote. "The arresting agency is listed as the Clarke County Sherriff's Office."

Georgia is the reigning two-time national champion in football after defeating TCU 65-7 in this year's title game.