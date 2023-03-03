Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV Addresses January Arrest During 2023 NFL Draft Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV isn't considered one of the premier quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class alongside the likes of Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, but he's still expected to hear his name called this spring.

Bennett, like nearly all of the top prospects in the 2023 class, is taking part in the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week, and he took the time to address his January arrest for public intoxication.

Bennett said, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold:

"It was, you know, a mistake that everybody's aware of. I understand why that can't happen, I've talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family. That's who I feel the worst about, felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now and even without all this, I've got an obligation, I'm the fourth, can't do that if your last name is Bennett.''

