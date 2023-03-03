PSG's Achraf Hakimi Charged with Rape After Investigation; Under Police Monitoring

Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris-Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape following a preliminary investigation into allegations made by a woman last week.

The prosecutor's department of the Paris suburb Nanterre confirmed the charge to ESPN's Julien Laurens. Hakimi is under police monitoring and banned from having contact with the woman.

Laurens noted the woman who made the allegations against Hakimi didn't press charges, but "the gravity of her testimony meant that the prosecution office still decided to open an investigation."

Hakimi was questioned by investigators on Thursday and subsequently placed under judicial supervision after being indicted by an investigating judge, per Laurens.

A judicial official in France announced on Monday that prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into Hakimi after a rape accusation was made against him.

Laurens reported at the time that the woman told police over the weekend that Hakimi raped her.

Fanny Colin, a lawyer representing Hakimi, denied the allegations on behalf of his client in a statement to French news outlet Le Parisien (h/t Dan Bernstein of Goal.com).

"The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice," Colin said.

PGS issued a statement to the BBC in response to the initial allegations: "The club supports the player, who has firmly denied the accusations and trusts the justice system. Paris St-Germain is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch."

The club has yet to respond to Hakimi being charged.

Hakimi also hasn't made a direct public statement, but Laurens reported on Wednesday he is denying all of the allegations made against him.

The 24-year-old is in his second season with PSG. He has appeared in 21 of the club's 25 Ligue 1 matches during the 2022-23 campaign.

Hakimi has also played for the Morocco international team since 2016 and has played in the past two FIFA World Cups.