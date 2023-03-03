Keyontay Holliman-Peoples Arrested in Death of Baseball Player Jatonne Sterling

Set Number: X164190 TK1

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in the shooting death of Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling.

According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today, Keontay Holliman-Peoples was taken into custody for charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. Sterling, 20, was found in a parking lot near campus after officers responded to a report of a shooting, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said Thursday that Sterling and the suspect knew each other, as there was "some correspondence" prior to the shooting that occurred inside of a white Toyota that is being processed by police.

"There was a vehicle parked in the parking lot behind (Clark Atlanta's) Catholic Center. We know that Jatonne got inside that vehicle," Hampton said in a press conference. "There was some type of dispute that occurred inside the vehicle. … Whatever type of dispute escalated into gunfire and then that's where we had the exchange of gunfire. Everything happened inside that vehicle."

Hampton added that Holliman-Peoples is not a student at the university and he's recovering from injuries. Police are also searching for a third man that was inside the vehicle.

A candlelight vigil was held for Sterling on Wednesday. He was a sophomore on the baseball team and a Chicago native.