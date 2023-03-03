X

    Keyontay Holliman-Peoples Arrested in Death of Baseball Player Jatonne Sterling

    Doric SamMarch 3, 2023

    A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in the shooting death of Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling.

    According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today, Keontay Holliman-Peoples was taken into custody for charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. Sterling, 20, was found in a parking lot near campus after officers responded to a report of a shooting, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Clark Atlanta Univ. @CAU

    Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and teammates of our student Jatonne Sterling. Please keep his family and the entire CAU community in your prayers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreCAU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreCAU</a> <a href="https://t.co/OVrP4QW8bq">pic.twitter.com/OVrP4QW8bq</a>

    Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said Thursday that Sterling and the suspect knew each other, as there was "some correspondence" prior to the shooting that occurred inside of a white Toyota that is being processed by police.

    "There was a vehicle parked in the parking lot behind (Clark Atlanta's) Catholic Center. We know that Jatonne got inside that vehicle," Hampton said in a press conference. "There was some type of dispute that occurred inside the vehicle. … Whatever type of dispute escalated into gunfire and then that's where we had the exchange of gunfire. Everything happened inside that vehicle."

    Hampton added that Holliman-Peoples is not a student at the university and he's recovering from injuries. Police are also searching for a third man that was inside the vehicle.

    A candlelight vigil was held for Sterling on Wednesday. He was a sophomore on the baseball team and a Chicago native.

