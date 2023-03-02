Texas Court Reverses Dismissal of Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Cowboys' Jerry Jones

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A Texas appeals court has reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

According to Lana Ferguson of the Dallas Morning News (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), the lawsuit was originally filed in 2020 and had previously been thrown out by a Dallas County district court in February 2022.

The plaintiff said Jones "kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent" after a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in September 2018. Jones denied the allegation and called it "malicious and hurtful."

Jones' legal team argued that more information was needed for the lawsuit to be valid, and the woman changed her identification from "Jane Doe" to "J.G." and she said the assault occurred in the Tom Landry Room at AT&T Stadium.

The woman said in the lawsuit that the assault has caused "severe emotional distress," "psychological pain and suffering," as well as medical expenses, per Ferguson.

The lawsuit was dismissed last year when a judge ruled that the woman "failed to comply with an order to provide more information both about herself and the details of her allegation." However, the appellate court found that she "made a good faith effort to amend her pleadings" and the lower court "abused its discretion in dismissing the claims."

The case will likely head to trial in the coming months, and Jones will face questioning under oath in a deposition. There's a chance he also faces discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

This is the second legal battle the 80-year-old is involved in. A 26-year-old woman filed a lawsuit saying Jones is the biological father of her child, and a judge ordered him to take a paternity test.