Saints' Alvin Kamara Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges in Las Vegas Battery Case

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from a February 2022 altercation in Las Vegas, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

On Feb. 16, Kamara was one of four men indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the assault of a man at a nightclub. Per Underhill, the trial is set to begin July 31.

In their report, Las Vegas police said Darnell Greene was leaving a nightclub at Cromwell Casino and walked toward the elevators, where he crossed paths with a group including Kamara.

Greene told police Kamara attempted to prevent him from entering the elevator when it arrived. Greene "pushed Kamara's hand off his chest," at which point he said he was pushed to the ground and struck multiple times before losing consciousness.

Authorities said he suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye.

Surveillance footage of the encounter was entered into evidence and obtained by David Charns of 8 News Now in Las Vegas:

Attorneys for Kamara signaled the five-time Pro Bowler would challenge the charges in court.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," they said on Feb. 16, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

The NFL is aware of the matter but has yet to issue any punishment since Kamara's case is ongoing.

"There's no change to his status," a league spokesman said to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio ahead of the 2022 season. "We continue to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."

After Kamara was indicted, the NFL maintained it will "monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Alongside his criminal case, Kamara is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by Greene in October. The plaintiff is seeking at least $10 million in damages.