NFL Sued over Attempt to Shut Down Commercial Featuring Raiders' Maxx Crosby

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Las Vegas-based law firm has sued the NFL over a cease-and-desist letter it received in connection to a commercial featuring Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Dimopoulos Injury Law paid for an ad that aired during halftime of Super Bowl LVII. Crosby, UFC star Jon Jones and Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson are featured in the minute-long hit.

Crosby and Karlsson are both seen putting on generic versions of their usual uniforms, with none of the NFL's or NHL's intellectual property being featured. In Crosby's case, though, a basic silver-and-black uniform combination isn't far off from what the Raiders actually wear.

"On or about February 22, 2023, Plaintiff Dimopoulos received a cease and desist letter from Defendant NFL Properties on behalf of it and the Raiders," the firm said in its suit. "The letter accused Dimopoulos of 'engaging in the unauthorized use of' the Raiders' marks, even though no mark owned by the Raiders was shown during the Advertisement."

Beyond the fact that Crosby doesn't wear any of the Raiders or NFL's official logos, Dimopoulos Injury Law argued it has used silver and black in its branding since its founding in 2012, well before the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas.

The firm is seeking a declaratory judgment in its favor from the U.S. District Court in Nevada.