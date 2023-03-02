Ronaldinho's Son João Mendes Signs Barcelona Under-19 Contract After Trial with Club

Photo By Marc Graupera Aloma/Europa Press via Getty Images

The son of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho signed a contract with the club's under-19 team.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported João Mendes de Assis Moreira's deal runs through the 2023-24 season: "Sources added the club will assess whether to offer an extended deal after his initial contract expires."

Mendes had been on trial with Barça.

The 18-year-old had been signed with the under-17 side for Brazilian club Cruzeiro. Marsden and Llorens described him as "a left-footed forward who can play across the front line."

In a February interview with Catalan radio station RAC1 (via Marca's Enrique Corbella), Ronaldinho indicated his son was trialing with Barcelona.

"With the arrival of my son at Barcelona, I will be more present than ever at the club," he said.

Thanks to his familial connections, Mendes' progress will likely be closely tracked by many supporters.

Ronaldinho spent five seasons at the Camp Nou, helping Barcelona win back-to-back La Liga titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06. Barça also achieved a domestic and European double in 2005-06, besting Arsenal 2-1 in the Champions League final.

In 2017, the 42-year-old returned to Barcelona in an official capacity after signing a deal to become a club ambassador.