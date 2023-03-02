Jalen Carter Booked, Released on $4K Bond After Being Charged in in Fatal Car Crash

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was booked and released from police custody on Wednesday night after being charged with reckless driving and racing.

Per online records (h/t ESPN.com), Carter was released at 11:49 p.m. ET after posting a $4,000 bond.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alan Judd and Dylan Jackson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Carter was at the scene of a Jan. 15 crash that resulted in the death of Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willcock.

Per Charles Odom of the Associated Press, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Carter that alleged he was racing his vehicle against an SUV being driven by LeCroy prior to the crash.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department Lt. Shaun Barnett told Odom in an email that Carter was "making arrangements to turn himself in" while attending the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Reckless driving and racing are both misdemeanor chargers.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Carter said reports "containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023" were circulating and he intended to "to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented."

ESPN.com noted Carter was scheduled to speak to reporters in Indianapolis on Wednesday, but he was one of six players undergoing physicals at the time and would be unable to meet with the media.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that Carter would not participate in workouts at the combine, but he would interview with teams and take a physical.

There has been no indication whether Carter will return to Indianapolis for the combine. The 21-year-old played three seasons at Georgia and is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL draft.