Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Charged with 2 Felonies After Alleged Assault

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies for his role in a December brawl at a Los Angeles restaurant.

According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged McGinest with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, both of which carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

McGinest was arrested in late December after video from the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood seemed to show McGinest punching a man in the face and hitting him over the head with a bottle on Dec. 9.

Per TMZ Sports, McGinest apologized for his role in the altercation in December:

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility."

McGinest also apologized to his colleagues at NFL Network. Following his arrest, McGinest was suspended from his role at NFL Network, and he has yet to return.

The 51-year-old McGinest played his college football at USC before the Patriots selected him fourth overall in the 1994 NFL draft.

He went on to spend 12 seasons in New England before finishing his career with a three-year stint as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

During his time with the Pats, McGinest was a two-time Pro Bowler and won a pair of Super Bowls. He also recorded 804 tackles, 86 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries, 16 forced fumbles and five interceptions in 212 career regular-season games overall.

Perhaps most impressively, McGinest holds the NFL record for most career playoff sacks with 16. That included five during the Pats' run to the Super Bowl in 2003 and 4.5 in just two games in 2005.

McGinest retired from football at the end of the 2008 season and joined NFL Network as an analyst soon after.

TMZ reported he is scheduled to appear in court to respond to the charges in April.