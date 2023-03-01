Brian Flores Can Pursue Some Discrimination Claims Against NFL in Court, Judge Rules

Eric Espada/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores can move ahead with some of his discrimination claims in court rather than go to arbitration.

"We are pleased that Coach Flores' class claims of systematic discrimination against the NFL and several teams will proceed in court and ultimately before a jury of his peers," Flores' attorney Douglas Wigdor said, per the Associated Press' Larry Neumeister.

Judge Valerie Caproni did, however, determine that Steve Wilks and Ray Horton will have to resolve their claims against the NFL and its teams through arbitration.

Flores coached the Miami Dolphins for three seasons, finishing with a 24-25 record. Less than a month after he was fired in January 2022, he sued the NFL along with the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants, alleging he was the victim of racial discrimination.

Flores also alleged Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every game Miami lost in 2019, when it was building for the future and focusing on draft position.

Last August, the NFL released the results of an independent investigation that found the Dolphins "did not intentionally lose games." In addition, the league said neither Ross nor any other team official explicitly communicated any related desire to Flores.

The report did say Ross "expressed his belief that the Dolphins' position in the upcoming 2020 draft should take priority over the team's win-loss record," which some saw as a distinction without a difference.

Flores also alleged the Bills and Broncos brought him in for interviews with little to no intention of hiring him.

He said New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick mistakenly messaged him during the 2022 hiring cycle to congratulate him for landing the Buffalo job before his interview. Belichick indicated he had meant to text Brian Daboll, who ultimately got hired by the Bills, thus giving the impression the franchise had already made its decision before bringing Flores in.

In 2019, Flores said he interviewed with the Broncos in 2019 and that Denver officials not only arrived late but also appeared to be hungover from whatever transpired the night before.

Giants co-owner John Mara denied the allegation against his team. John Elway, who was the Broncos general manager in 2019, described Flores' account as "false and defamatory" and added he "took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate."

Attorneys for the NFL attempted to argue Flores' lawsuit should be resolved in arbitration rather than before a jury. Flores' lawyers countered the process might be inherently biased against their client.