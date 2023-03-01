Grizzlies' Ja Morant Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old, Flashing Gun in Police Report

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been accused of punching and flashing a gun at a 17-year-old and threatening a mall security guard.

In police records obtained by Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post, Morant was accused of punching the teen "12-13 times" during a pickup basketball game at the 23-year-old's house last summer.

According to interviews conducted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives obtained by Hensley-Clancy, the teenager said Morant went into his house after hitting him and "re-emerged with a gun visible in the waistband of his pants and his hand on the weapon."

A few days before the alleged assault, the head of security at a Memphis mall told police he was "threatened" by Morant in the parking lot and a member of Morant's group shoved him in the head.

Morant told police in an interview he "swung first" in the alleged fight with the teenager, but he was acting in self-defense because the teenager threw a basketball at his head and stepped toward him.

In a statement to Hensley-Clancy, Shelby County District Attorney's office prosecutors said they declined to press charges against Morant after deciding "there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case."

TMZ Sports previously reported on Jan. 3 the teenager filed a lawsuit against Morant in September. Court documents showed the 17-year-old said he "accidentally" hit Morant in the face with a ball, leading to Morant asking a bystander "Should I do it to him?" before using "a closed fist" to knock him to the ground.

Morant said, per the court documents, the teenager "made verbal threats stating he'd 'light his house up'" and "he and his family were put in fear by the statement."

According to the police report, the boy said Morant and his friend hit him hard enough to knock him to the ground, resulting in a "large knot" on the side of his head. Deputies also wrote in the report that "they observed the boy's injuries," per Hensley-Clancy.

The Athletic's Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick reported last month the NBA investigated allegations made by the Indiana Pacers that acquaintances of Morant "aggressively confronted" members of the Pacers' traveling party following a Jan. 29 game at FedEx Forum.

The Pacers' traveling party also said someone in a "slow-moving SUV" that Morant was riding in "trained a red laser on them." It was unclear if the laser was attached to a gun.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told Kravitz and Amick the league's investigation, "substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational," but it could "not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon."

Morant tweeted after the report came out that one of his friends was banned from attending Grizzlies home games for one year. He wasn't suspended for the alleged incident following the NBA investigation.

A two-time All-Star, Morant is in his fourth season with the Grizzlies. The team is in second place in the Western Conference with a 37-23 record.