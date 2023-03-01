Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photo Lawsuit Settled for Nearly $30M

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Los Angeles County reached a settlement with Vanessa Bryant regarding her lawsuit about the sharing of photographs of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball great Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna.

As part of the settlement, the county agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant and three of her daughters—Natalia, Bianka and Capri—$28.85 million, per Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times.

The payment, which settles the lawsuit and any potential future claims, includes the $15 million a jury awarded Bryant in August.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," Luis Li, Bryant's lawyer, said in a statement. "She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

Li said Bryant plans to donate the money to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors her husband and daughter.

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who died in the January 2020 helicopter crash.

Abrams noted that Bryant testified during the trial after reading a report from the Los Angeles Times that a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shared photographs of the crash at a bar.

"I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up," she said in her testimony.

The county argued the order to delete the photographs prevented them from being publicly spread even while acknowledging they were taken and initially shared.

Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were two of the people who died in the helicopter crash, joined Bryant's suit and was also previously awarded $15 million by the jury. Los Angeles County paid his family an additional $4.95 million to cover future claims.